Bush, Hoover to Co-Host 'Access Hollywood Live'

Billy Bush and Kit Hoover will be the co-hosts of NBC Universal's Access Hollywood Live, which premieres on Sept. 13 on six NBC, six Fox and one Local TV station

"Billy Bush and Kit Hoover make a terrific pair -- funny, engaging, lively and knowledgeable. As the Access Hollywood Live team, they will bring a fresh new approach to daytime," said Executive Producer Rob Silverstein, who will helm both shows, in a statement.

Bush, 38, joined Access Hollywood as a correspondent in December 2001 and was promoted to co-anchor, with Nancy O'Dell, in June 2004. Bush also hosts a nationally syndicated radio show that's distributed by Westwood One. He frequently hosts red-carpet specials before awards shows and has emceed the Miss Universe Pageant.

"This is what I've always wanted to do...live, spontaneous daytime TV. Kit Hoover is the perfect partner -- hilarious, interesting and relatable," added Bush, also in a statement.

Hoover hosted ESPN2's morning talk show, Cold Pizza, from 2003-04. She worked for ESPN as a correspondent and host of another show, Dream Job, until 2006. From 2006-08, she was a correspondent for TV Guide. She hosted a show on TLC called Real Simple Real Life from 2008-09 and this summer she's been the host of ABC's summer reality show Shaq Vs. Her TV debut came in 1995 when she was a cast member on the first season of MTV's Road Rules, and she was a correspondent for Fox News from 1999 to 2003.

"I can't believe I just turned 40 and I got my dream job! I'm so excited about this show," said Hoover, who, like Bush, is married and has three children.

NBCU is rolling out Access Hollywood Live in a slow roll-out, and it will be broadcast live-to-tape in high-definition. If the show is successful in the ratings, the company plans to expand it to other stations in other markets. Silverstein is the producer, while Stephanie Medina will direct. The show will focus on celebrity news, gossip and happenings and will be broadcast from Los Angeles.