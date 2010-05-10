Burnett, Trifecta Shopping 'One in a Million'
Trifecta entertainment is teaming up with reality maven Mark Burnett to
create, produce and distribute One in a Million, a reality-themed
singing competition developed for daytime TV for fall 2011.
"People
have been talking about how soap operas aren't working as much in
daytime," says Hank Cohen, Trifecta's CEO. "But people always like
compelling, dramatic stories. I started thinking, ‘What if you took
those stories and wrapped them around a singing competition?'
"Singing
is something everyone can relate to," he adds. "We all know if
someone's a good singer or not."
Cohen thought Burnett's was the best
production company to handle such a project, so he took it to Burnett
and his team. "They took our notes, honed our ideas and developed the
show," Cohen says. "Now we're out as a team."
"This is a truly
independent-minded show that will bring something totally new to
syndication, and I'm pleased to be working with the team at Trifecta to
make it happen," said Burnett in a statement.
Each day, the half-hour
strip will pit four contestants against each other in a singing
competition. Each day's winner, which will be decided by three judges,
will go on to a Friday competition where a weekly winner will be
determined. Each month, the weekly winners will go on to a semifinal
competition. One winner from that group will go on to the finals, which
will air the last week of the 33-week season. The show's overall winner,
which will be determined on the season's final Friday, will take home
$1 million.
Contestants will be culled from local auditions held in
cooperation with station affiliates. "We would hold a three-day event in
conjunction with the station, for example, using station's Websites to
market the tryouts and increase attendance," Cohen explains.
Contestants
would perform in front of the show's judges and a live local audience.
In addition, the show will feature video packages that introduce each
contestant to audiences.
"We'll hear their stories and learn more
about them through these profile packages," Cohen says. "We'll learn
what this means to them and what their personal story is. That's what
makes this show so suited for daytime."
The show also will feature a
strong Web component. Viewers will be able to go online and vote for
their favorites. One slot in the finals will be reserved for the singer
who racks up the most online votes.
Trifecta is just taking this show
out to stations now, and some of the details haven't been sorted out
yet, like who the judges will be, on what terms the show will be sold
and what sorts of prizes will be provided. Cohen met with potential
advertisers last week to see who would be interested in participating.
As
Cohen puts it: "We're not necessarily looking for the next great
recording star. We're looking for the next great story."
