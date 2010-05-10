Burnett, Trifecta Shopping 'One in a Million'

Trifecta entertainment is teaming up with reality maven Mark Burnett to

create, produce and distribute One in a Million, a reality-themed

singing competition developed for daytime TV for fall 2011.

"People

have been talking about how soap operas aren't working as much in

daytime," says Hank Cohen, Trifecta's CEO. "But people always like

compelling, dramatic stories. I started thinking, ‘What if you took

those stories and wrapped them around a singing competition?'

"Singing

is something everyone can relate to," he adds. "We all know if

someone's a good singer or not."

Cohen thought Burnett's was the best

production company to handle such a project, so he took it to Burnett

and his team. "They took our notes, honed our ideas and developed the

show," Cohen says. "Now we're out as a team."

"This is a truly

independent-minded show that will bring something totally new to

syndication, and I'm pleased to be working with the team at Trifecta to

make it happen," said Burnett in a statement.

Each day, the half-hour

strip will pit four contestants against each other in a singing

competition. Each day's winner, which will be decided by three judges,

will go on to a Friday competition where a weekly winner will be

determined. Each month, the weekly winners will go on to a semifinal

competition. One winner from that group will go on to the finals, which

will air the last week of the 33-week season. The show's overall winner,

which will be determined on the season's final Friday, will take home

$1 million.

Contestants will be culled from local auditions held in

cooperation with station affiliates. "We would hold a three-day event in

conjunction with the station, for example, using station's Websites to

market the tryouts and increase attendance," Cohen explains.

Contestants

would perform in front of the show's judges and a live local audience.

In addition, the show will feature video packages that introduce each

contestant to audiences.

"We'll hear their stories and learn more

about them through these profile packages," Cohen says. "We'll learn

what this means to them and what their personal story is. That's what

makes this show so suited for daytime."

The show also will feature a

strong Web component. Viewers will be able to go online and vote for

their favorites. One slot in the finals will be reserved for the singer

who racks up the most online votes.

Trifecta is just taking this show

out to stations now, and some of the details haven't been sorted out

yet, like who the judges will be, on what terms the show will be sold

and what sorts of prizes will be provided. Cohen met with potential

advertisers last week to see who would be interested in participating.

As

Cohen puts it: "We're not necessarily looking for the next great

recording star. We're looking for the next great story."