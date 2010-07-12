'Burn Notice' Cleared in 60% of U.S.

Twentieth's Burn Notice, which currently airs on NBC Universal's USA Network, has been cleared in 60% of the U.S. for weekend syndication starting in fall 2012.

The show is cleared in nine of the top-ten markets, and thus far, mostly on Fox-owned stations.

Burn Notice is the top-rated show on basic cable. It stars Jeffrey Donovan as "burned" spy Michael Westen, Gabrielle Anwar as his trigger-happy ex-girlfriend, Fiona, and Bruce Campbell as Michael's buddy, whose ex-military intelligence skills come in handy. The show is created and executive produced by Matt Nix.