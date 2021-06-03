'Bunk'd' Reaches 100 Episodes on Disney Channel June 3

Comedy series Bunk’d reaches 100 episodes June 3, airing in the 8 p.m. ET/PT slot on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

A spinoff of the comedy series Jessie, Bunk’d, about the misadventures of campers and counselors at Camp Kikiwaka in Maine, premiered in 2015. It is in season five.

"Congratulations to the cast and crew of Bunk’d on their amazing achievement in reaching 100 episodes,” said Kristina Smith, executive director, current series, Disney Branded Television. “From day one, this series was a hit for us, and it continues to entertain our audience with an irresistible blend of relatable characters and funny, warmhearted storylines."

Episode 100 is titled “Gi Whiz” and sees Finn and Destiny looking for a way to leave their mark on the camp, while Lou and Noah meet Matteo’s mother. Disney Channel has been airing Bunk’d in the 8 p.m. slot nightly the week of May 31-June 4.

Miranda May plays camp owner Lou and Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro and Will Buie Jr. play campers.

Bunk’d is executive produced by Erin Dunlap and was created by Pamela Eells O'Connell.

It's a Laugh Productions produces the show.