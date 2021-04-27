Tastemade Whips Up New Kids Cooking Show for Disney Channel

Tastemade, the digital food programmer, is whipping up a new kids cooking show for Disney Channel.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off will be hosted by Dara Reneé of High School Musical: The Musical: the Series, and Issac Ryan Brown of Raven’s Home, and Disneyland resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez help the kids get their Disney inspired cakes in and out of the oven.

Production of the series is currently underway and a summer premiere is planned.

Issac Ryan Brown (Image credit: Disney Channel/Aaron Epstein)

"Tastemade's unique and innovative approach in the food programming space has made this partnership invaluable as we embark on Disney Channel's first-ever baking competition series," said Claire McCabe, VP, alternative programming and development, Disney Branded Television. "With our magnetic hosts, Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown, leading the way for a group of talented young bakers, there's no limit to the imagination, fun and magic this series will deliver."

In each of the 13 episodes of the show ordered so far, three teams of two six- to 14-year olds race to design a cake fit for a mouse using Tastemade’s recipe videos and an enchanted pantry filled with magical ingredients and surprises.

A Disney Baking Champion will be crowned in each show, and the winning recipe will become a featured Tastemade video, available on Disney Channel and Tastemade social media platforms.

"The unsurpassed imagination and creativity of Disney paired with Tastemade's attention to detail, premium aesthetic and dynamic approach to the food genre make for an extraordinary partnership," said Emily Mraz, head of development at Tastemade. "Disney and Tastemade share a love for storytelling and are always looking for dynamic ways to engage audiences, so working together in this new way represents a truly special opportunity."

Created by Tastemade, the series is executive produced by Emily Mraz, Joey Lucas and Julie Reading.

Tastemade has an audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on digital, mobile and streaming television platforms, streaming more than 2.5 billion views a month.