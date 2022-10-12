‘Bunk’d’ Gets Another Season on Disney Channel

Disney Branded Television has ordered a seventh season of comedy Bunk’d, noting that it makes the show the longest-running live action Disney Channel series. Miranda May, Trevor Tordjman, Mallory James Mahoney and Israel Johnson are in the cast.

Set in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, Lou (played by May), Parker (played by Tordjman), Destiny (Mahoney) and Noah (Johnson) have been working double time to get Kikiwaka Ranch up and running, learning ranch skills, acquainting themselves with the townsfolk and welcoming their new campers.

Erin Dunlap will remain as executive producer and showrunner. Miranda May is an executive producer, and directs.

“Bunk’d has been a defining series for Disney Channel, and its loyal fans keep coming back year after year for the laughs, entertainment and adventure they know and love,” Charlie Andrews, executive VP of live action and alternative series, Disney Branded Television, said. “We are looking forward to another season set in the Wild West full of more outrageous stories and hijinks with our stellar cast of characters. Erin Dunlap, our fantastic showrunner, has taken this series to new levels, and we are thrilled that she will continue at the helm of the network's longest-running live-action series.”

Season six has a holiday-themed episode on Friday, December 2, with new weekly episodes returning in January.

Pamela Eells O’Connell created Bunk’d. Executive producing with Dunlap and May are David Booth, Valerie Ahearn and Eric Schaar.

The show reached 100 episodes last year. ■