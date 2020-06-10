Bruffett, Sanders Promoted to GM at Gray Stations

Gray Television said it promoted executives to be the general managers of its stations in Waco, Texas, and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Lori Bruffett was named general manager of KBTX-TV, the CBS affiliate in the Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas, market.

Bruffett had been station manager at KBTX. She started at the station as an account executive in 1988, rising to general sales manager in 2011.

Scott Sanders was named general manager of NBC affiliate WMBF-TV in the Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C., market.

For the past 12 years, Sanders has been director of sales for WIS-TV, Gray’s NBC affiliate in Columbia, S.C.

Before WIS, he was with Sinclair holding posts including regional director and general manager at WTVZ-TV, Hampton Roads, Virginia, and WRLH-TV, Richmond. He started his career at KTXA-TV, Dallas-Ft. Worth.