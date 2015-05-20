Bruce Greenwood Cast in ‘American Crime Story’

FX has cast another important role for its upcoming American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson.

Bruce Greenwood has been added to the cast as Gil Garcetti, the Los Angeles County District Attorney who prosecuted O.J. Simpson for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Greenwood joins a cast that includes Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson, John Travolta as defense attorney Robert Shapiro, David Schwimmer as defense attorney Robert Kardashian and Sarah Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark.

Production is currently underway on the 10-episode first season, which is slated to debut in 2016.

Greenwood most recently appeared on a few episodes during Mad Men’s recently concluded final batch of episodes.