Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson to Star in ‘American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson’

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sarah Paulson will headline FX’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson, the first season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series.

Gooding will play O.J. Simpson, the former professional football player who faced murder charges in the 90s after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found dead. Paulson will take on the role of Marcia Clark, the head prosecutor in Simpson’s murder case.

The installment is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Murphy along with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Dante Di Loreto will executive produce the series, which will look at a different true crime story each season.

The series is produced by FXP and Fox 21 Television Studios, which coproduce FX’s Sons of Anarchy. Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force will also produce the series.

Murphy and Falchuck are cocreators of the FX anthology series American Horror Story, which is currently in its fourth season and features Paulson.