FX Casts John Travolta for ‘American Crime Story’

John Travolta has landed his first starring TV gig in nearly 40 years, as the actor has been cast as defense attorney Robert Shapiro in FX’s upcoming miniseries American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.

The Ryan Murphy-helmed series is based on the book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson by Jeffrey Toobin, which takes a look at the O.J. Simpson trial from the perspective of the lawyers.

Shapiro was a key member of Simpson’s defense team. As previously announced, Cuba Gooding Jr. will play Simpson and American Horror Story vet Sarah Paulson will play prosecutor Marcia Clark. Travolta will also serve as a producer on the series.

The role is Travolta’s first major TV gig since the 1970s sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter.