Brother-and-Sister Anchor Team Reunites as WNDU’s Terry McFadden Retires

Terry McFadden, who anchors early evening and late news at WNDU South Bend, Indiana, retires March 1. He joined the station, known as 16 News Now, in 1982.

McFadden was part of an extremely rare brother-and-sister anchor team with Maureen McFadden, who retired in 2019.

McFadden grew up in South Bend and attended Notre Dame for both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. As an undergrad, he landed a part time job at WNDU, where his older sister was an anchor.

After he graduated, and a stint in radio, McFadden rejoined WNDU as a news and sports reporter. He jumped to WSBT in South Bend in 1987, where he was a weekend anchor.

He came back to WNDU in 1993 and, a year later, took on the 5 p.m. news alongside Maureen.

The McFaddens were an anchor team until she retired in 2019. Maureen told B+C in 2014, “People think it’s a weird thing to be an anchor with your brother. But I’m actually more comfortable.”

Terry and Maureen team up again for the 6 p.m. news March 1, after which Terry signs off.

McFadden currently shares the WNDU anchor desk with Melissa Stephens. George Mallett will replace him, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Mike Pease, assignment manager at WNDU, told the Tribune, “He’s got a passion for news. People look up to him. He brings his A-game every day.”

TVSpy previously reported of McFadden's retirement.

Gray Television owns WNDU, an NBC affiliate. South Bend-Elkhart is Nielsen’s No. 99 DMA. Located on the Indiana-Michigan border, the region is known as Michiana.