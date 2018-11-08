‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Premieres on NBC Jan. 10

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on NBC Thursday, Jan. 10 in the 9 p.m. slot. The show ran for five seasons on Fox. Michael Schur and Dan Goor created Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Andy Samberg stars.

NBC has ordered 18 episodes of the cop comedy for season six.

Other mid-season premieres include Dwayne Johnson’s competition series The Titan Games Jan. 3.

NBC said The Good Place shifts to a 9:30 p.m. slot on Thursdays starting Jan. 10, and Will & Grace moves to 9:30 after The Good Place’s season ends. The first 9:30 Will & Grace will be Jan. 31.

Superstore will be pre-empted before returning in March and I Feel Bad will conclude in December. A decision on the future of I Feel Bad, a comedy from executive producer Amy Poehler, “will be determined at a later date,” said NBC.