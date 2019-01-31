Brockman to Leave Disney After 22 Years at Company

Kevin Brockman, executive VP for global communications at the Disney/ABC Television Group will be leaving the company after 22 years when The Walt Disney Co.’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox is completed.

Brockman’s position will be eliminated as the division is restructured, the company said. Brockman has agreed to stay in his role through the transition.

The $71 billion deal is expected to result in hundreds of jobs lost at the giant media company.

“Kevin is a gifted communications strategist, a proven leader and a great team player who’s had an immeasurable impact during his long tenure with the Company as a key architect of countless communications initiatives that propelled our television business forward,” said Zenia Mucha, senior executive VP and chief communications officer at The Walt Disney Company. “I remain grateful for his incredible expertise, his visionary thinking and his unparalleled ability to build partnerships. He’s been an invaluable colleague and will be missed by everyone who’s had the benefit of his guidance and support.”

Brockman has been in his current position since 2008, overseeing all corporate, consumer and news communications efforts world wide for Disney/ABC Television.

He joined Disney in 1997 from UPN, where he was part of the original executive team that launched the network in 1995. He began his TV career at Fox Television Stations Productions.

“These past 22 years have been some of the most formative and fulfilling of my career. During that time, I’ve had the great fortune to be involved in several industry-shaping, groundbreaking endeavors, and for that I am truly grateful,” Brockman said.

“I’ll miss working alongside my gifted Disney colleagues, many of whom have become mentors and friends, and will especially miss the amazingly talented, hardworking communication team that I’ve had the privilege to lead along the way. Now it’s on to the next adventure, where I’ll be rooting for the success of Peter Rice, Dana Walden and the entire Walt Disney Television team,” he said.