Broadcasters Foundation Salutes Former President Thompson on Anniversary of His Death

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is honoring its former president, Jim Thompson, with a homepage takeover featuring the late broadcast exec on broadcastersfoundation.org. Thompson, who passed away on August 14 a year ago, took the reins of the Broadcasters Foundation in 2008. During his 14-year tenure he led the charity to raise $10 million, quadrupling the amount of financial aid awarded to radio and TV professionals in need from debilitating illness, accident or disaster.

“It’s hard to believe our friend and colleague left us a year ago,” said Scott Herman, chair of the Broadcasters Foundation. “A true leader and exceptional human being, Jim helped everyone all the time. That’s the kind of person he was. I am proud to have known Jim for nearly 40 years as a colleague and a friend. He is sorely missed.”

Thompson’s career saw him as president and CEO of Group W Radio and co-owner of Liberty Broadcasting.

“Jim believed deeply in helping others,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Jim combined his compassion for others with his exceptional leadership qualities to rally others to donate and help those in our industry who need it most. It was hard to say no to Jim. He always got you to say yes.”

Thompson was inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame earlier this year. He died at age 75.