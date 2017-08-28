Broadcasters Foundation Offering Aid for Harvey Victims

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is offering one-time, emergency grants to qualifying broadcasters hit by Hurricane Harvey.



Broadcasters can learn whether they qualify for $1,000 in emergency aid by completing the online grant request form. The emergency grant process is designed for quick approval.



The Broadcasters Foundation works with state broadcast associations to help individuals in need receive aid. Following last year’s floods in Louisiana, nearly $100,000 in aid was awarded to individuals who work in TV and radio, ranging from on-air personalities and producers to account executives.



