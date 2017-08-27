FCC: No TV Stations Knocked Off By Harvey

At press time, according to a communications status report by the FCC, in the 55 counties in Texas and Louisiana that are part of the commission's Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS), all TV stations continued operating in the wake of Hurrican Harvey's landfall.



That was the information was as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 26) for all services monitored, according to the FCC's initial--and so far latest report--on communications outages.

By contrast, 315 cell cites were out in Texas, representing 4% of the total. That included three counties with greater than 50% outages, Aransas, Refugio, and San Patricio. No Louisiana cell sites were affected.

With incomplete returns--not all counties had reported--there were at least 149,909 subs without cable and wireline phone service.

On the broadcasting side, five radio stations had been knocked off the air, WKNC, KKTC, KUNO, KKWV and KAYK.

As for TV stations, the FCC said" There Are not TV stations reported being out of service.

DIRS is a web-based system via which broadcasters, cable operators and others can report the status of their communications capabilities and "situational awareness." The FCC announced Friday the system had been triggered.

The FCC cautioned that the report was only a snapshot of a fast-evolving situation.