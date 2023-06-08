Brittany Johnson Joins WCVB Boston Investigative Team

Investigative journalist Brittany Johnson is joining WCVB Boston’s 5 Investigates unit. She starts June 12 and comes from KCRA Sacramento.

Both WCVB and KCRA are part of Hearst Television. Boston is Nielsen's No. 9 DMA.

“As evidenced by her excellent work at our Hearst sister-station KCRA, Brittany is an exceptionally versatile and talented journalist with a track record for breaking critical stories, exposing corruption, and giving victims a voice,” said Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB president and general manager. “She will be a tremendous asset to the 5 Investigates team uncovering stories that directly impact our community.”

Johnson joined KCRA’s investigative team in September 2020. Prior to KCRA, she was an investigative reporter and anchor at KTVX Salt Lake City. Before that, she was a news assistant and guest booker at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles.

“Brittany’s commitment to finding and telling stories that truly make a difference for individuals and communities makes her a perfect fit for our award-winning team of investigative reporters and producers,” said News Director Margaret Cronan. “Like the 5 Investigates unit and the entire NewsCenter 5 team, Brittany is dedicated to the impactful journalism that WCVB’s television and digital audiences expect and deserve.”

Johnson joins Karen Anderson and Mike Beaudet in the 5 Investigates team. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and graduated from California State University-Northridge with a degree in broadcast journalism.

“My journey, experiences, along with a lot of hard work and passion, have all prepared me for this new chapter with the 5 Investigates team,” said Johnson. “I know that WCVB is committed to sharing stories of the community with integrity and enthusiasm, which is very important to me. I can’t wait to work alongside some of the best journalists in the business and to make Massachusetts my new home.”