Britt Clennett Named ABC News Foreign Correspondent, Based in Hong Kong

Britt Clennett has been named a foreign correspondent at ABC News, based in Hong Kong. She began reporting as a freelance correspondent for ABC News in 2020, covering Covid lockdowns in Hong Kong, and the government’s response to protests. She also spent four months in Ukraine, covering the war.

“Her impressive breaking news skills were on full display as she covered attacks in Kyiv and the shelling at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president. “She also reported on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s historic United States visit, conducted important interviews with Russians fleeing mobilization and dug into the systematic deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia.

Clennett was raised in Australia and Hong Kong. She has worked for Vice News and Al Jazeera, and was an Asia correspondent for Sky News Australia.

“Britt is a fantastic addition to our growing international newsgathering team, which ensures we bring the latest global stories to our viewers each day,” said Godwin. ■