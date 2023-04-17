BritBox Int’l Name Diana Pessin Senior VP, Marketing, N. America

BritBox International said it named Diana Pessin as senior VP, marketing, North America and group marketing services.

Pessin spent more than 20 years at HBO, HBO Max and WarnerMedia. She more recently has been doing brand management consulting.

In her new job, Pessin will lead marketing efforts including creative, partnerships and media buying strategy.

She will report to Robert Schildhouse, executive VP, BritBox North America & general manager, group marketing services. She replaces Nada Arnot, who left for a position at another company. Britbox’s marketing leads in London and Sydney will have a dotted line reporting into her.

“When I joined BritBox last year, one of my priorities was to continuously expand our reach across the North America market as we continue to drive interest in British programming from broader quality-seeking audiences,” said Schildhouse. “With Diana’s proven leadership in marketing and previous accomplishments in streaming, having worked across every stage of the marketing funnel to drive customer growth, I have full confidence that she will lead our team and our campaigns to new heights and beyond.”

BritBox recently topped 3 million subscribers globally with 15% subscriber growth over the past year. BritBox costs $7.99 a months and is available on most streaming platforms.,

“I am thrilled to be joining the BritBox family, a globally recognized brand with an authentic identity and high quality programming,” added Diana Pessin, SVP Marketing, North America and Group Marketing Services, BritBox International, “This is an exciting time to be involved with the largest streaming collection of British content as global interest in British entertainment continues to grow.”