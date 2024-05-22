BrightLine Launches StreamLine For Self-Service Interactive CTV Ads

BrightLine, which provides interactive and shoppable advertising formats, said it launched StreamLine, a self-service system for creating dynamic commercials that can appear on all top streaming platforms.

StreamLine lets users design and build their own interactive experience and allow creative messages to scale–eliminating the need to develop specific assets for different platforms.

“We didn’t want to reinvent the wheel with StreamLine and thus set out to architect something that fits within existing creative workflows. Our approach, developing a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop, allows creatives to work within a well-known design software, versus having to learn a new web-based system,” said Brian Baldwin, BrightLine’s head of product. “The accompanying portal for uploading and seeing ads function in real-time will dramatically improve the design and process, thus cutting down lead times as well.”

StreamLine will allow media partners to be self-sufficient in the deployment of an array of formats, including in-stream interactive, expandable, dynamic, and transaction-enabled units that can be run in both on-demand and live streaming environments, BrightLine said.

StreamLine is already in use via streamers in Latin America, India, and Australia.

“Brands are increasingly feeling the pressure to capitalize on the burgeoning streaming TV landscape while maximizing the value of every impression. This trend is fueling the demand for our data-driven, interactive, and dynamic advertising formats, which deliver a more impactful advertising experience," said Jason McGowan, VP Engineering at BrightLine. “These new automated design tools come at the perfect time to support surging demand and scale, both here and abroad.”