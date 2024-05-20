Allen Media Group Adopting BrightLine Interactive Ad Formats

Allen Media Group said is working with BrightLine to provide interactive ad experiences to sponsors on Allen’s Weather Channel, Local Now and HBCU Go connected TV apps.

AMG will be using BrightLine’s Frame ad, which delivers a marketing message without disrupting programming. The Frame ads will be featured as part of AMG’s upfront deals.

“Frame ads not only reinforce brand messaging but also provide opportunities for interactivity and highlight shoppable moments within programming,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Our AMG streaming apps are now well-positioned to lead the way in creating a premium, next generation viewing environment, representing a major expansion of possibilities for brands to creatively and non-disruptively integrate their messaging into programming moments that matter most to targeted streaming audiences.”

AMG said it was looking forward to other kinds of interactive and shoppable ad experiences tailored to viewer passions and programming content.

“We’re excited to partner with Allen Media Group in bringing the next generation of advertising experiences to viewers,” said Robert Aksman, president of BrightLine. “Our cutting-edge streaming ad technology, combined with Allen Media Group's commitment to innovation, allows advertisers to engage with audiences in new and impactful ways, seamlessly integrated into their viewing experience.”