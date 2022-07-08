‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Season Two on Epix July 10

Edward Burns’s romantic comedy Bridge and Tunnel has its season two premiere on Epix Sunday, July 10. Burns stars, along with Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey and Gigi Zumbado. There are six episodes.

The show is set in the Long Island suburbs outside New York City. Season two begins in the summer of 1981, and finds Jimmy, Jill and the rest of the gang with one foot in Manhattan. “It will be a magical summer in the big city full of sexiness, vibrancy and excitement as they each fall in and out of love (with partners new and old) and take one step closer to making their dreams a reality,” according to Epix.

Burns directs the series, and executive produces with Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas.

Burns’ film credits include Saving Private Ryan and The Brothers McMullen.

When the series premiered last year, Burns told Multichannel News that the show is set in “a more simple time” than the present. “We weren’t tethered to our phones,” he said, “and maybe we talked to each other a little more.”

Bridge and Tunnel is produced by Epix Studios.

Epix is part of MGM. ■