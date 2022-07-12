Briana Scurry Documentary ‘The Only’ on Paramount Plus
By Michael Malone published
Star goalkeeper overcame racism and homophobia in stellar career
Soccer documentary The Only, about former U.S. women’s standout Briana Scurry, premieres on Paramount Plus July 12. A goalkeeper who played for the U.S. from 1994 to 2008, Scurry was a rare Black player, and an even more uncommon openly gay player. She played 173 times for the national team.
“While celebrating the historic legacy of Scurry’s career, including two Olympic gold medals and a penalty save to help the U.S. win the 1999 Women’s World Cup, the film also tells the story of how she overcame racism and homophobia at the time of her greatest triumphs before later finding herself on the edge of suicide following a career-ending concussion,” according to Paramount Plus.
The film features insights from teammates of Scurry’s, and national team players she inspired. Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach are among those offering their perspective.
Anthony J. Cortese is director and editor of the film. ■
Anthony J. Cortese is director and editor of the film.
