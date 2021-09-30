Brian Robillard Gets Expanded Role Overseeing New WarnerMedia Music Unit

WarnerMedia promoted Brian Robillard to assistant general manager and VP of business operations for its Kids & Family and Adult Swim units.

Robillard will also oversee a new music0strategy arm for the Kids, Young Adults and Classic unit.

Michael 'Kiko' Akiko (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Michael “Kiko” Akiko was hired to run the unit as executive director, music for kids, young adults and classic. Akiko, previously head of A&R for Universal Music Group Africa, reports to Robillard.

Robillard and Akiko will work with WaterTower Music, third-party labels and publishing groups to identify music strategies and opportunities for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. Both executives will be based out of Burbank, California.

“In a dynamic and complex media landscape where audiences are consuming content in novel ways, Brian has hit the ground running to integrate our business operations across regions, brands and multiple platforms,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming at Warner Bros.

“We’re lucky to have someone with Brian’s drive and knowledge during continuous growth and development within the company,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen added. “Together with Kiko’s innovative music and creative acuity, they will be unstoppable in turning ideas into reality.”

Robillard had been VP, business operations at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. He joined Cartoon Network in 2014 after holding digital and marketing jobs at Universal Music Group, Disney Music Group and Disney-ABC Television Group.

“Kiko will ensure that our brands and content work together seamlessly and strategically to take our musical footprint and businesses to the next level,” Robillard said. “Continuing to develop the next generation of performers, composers, and songwriters in our ecosystem is a top priority for this team.”