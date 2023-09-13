Brian Nemitz Takes on VP/News Director Position at WCCO Minneapolis

Brian Nemitz has been named VP and news director at CBS-owned WCCO Minneapolis-St. Paul, known as CBS Minnesota. He starts Monday, November 27. He’s been news director at WLOS Asheville since 2018 and will succeed Kari Patey, who was promoted in May to the new position of VP of producer development at CBS Stations.

Patey will continue to lead the WCCO news team until Nemitz’s arrival.

“We are excited to welcome Brian Nemitz to our WCCO family,” said Ann Ouellette, president and general manager of CBS Minnesota. “Brian and Kari embrace the same values as journalists and empathetic leaders, which gives me confidence that we will have a smooth transition and he will be well received by his new colleagues.”

Nemitz is from Black River Falls, Wisconsin. “The opportunity to come back to the Midwest and work at the station I watched and admired when I was growing up in Western Wisconsin is a dream come true,” Nemitz said. “WCCO was and still is one of the finest local news stations in the country, and I am excited to support the great work being done by the exceptional team there.”

Nemitz spent four years as assistant news director at WLOS before becoming news director. He also spent four years as an executive producer at WTVJ Miami. He previously worked at WEAR Pensacola, WZZM Grand Rapids and WQOW and WEAU in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.