Brian Angiolet Appointed Strategic Adviser to SportsGrid

SportsGrid, a streaming channel focused on sports wagering, said Brian Angiolet will serve as a strategic adviser to the company, which is looking to strengthen its programming, create new channels aimed at young adult viewers and expand internationally.

Angliolet most recently was chief media officer at DraftKings and was formerly chief content officer and chief business officer at Verizon Communications.

“The worlds of media, sports and gaming are at a crucial inflection point in terms of growth and rationalizing a profitable business model that scales. Brian brings invaluable experience to SportsGrid,“ SportsGrid president and co-founder Louis Maione said. “His extensive operating experience across every dimension of the media ecosystem, and his strategic vision and leadership building, buying, partnering and negotiating massive deals will help us build upon our category lead and expand our offering to fans of sports, gaming and competition.”

Angliolet told Broadcasting+Cable he admired the way SportsGrid had built its FAST business by prioritizing distribution. That’s also made it profitable, he noted. “They’re unencumbered by any legacy issues, so getting out on FAST is great because it is one of the fastest-growing formats,” he said.

He thinks he can enhance SportsGrid by helping it build a more robust content offering. He’s aiming to develop a SportsCenter-type show for the network and thinks its programming can move beyond betting to other sports coverage.

Angliolet also thinks SportsGrid should have more content on YouTube and get into podcasting.

SportsGrid this month launched its first brand positioning and awareness campaign, using the slogan “It’s smarter to be on SportsGrid.”

The campaign, created by ad agency RP3, features a would-be bettor struggling about whether to listen to his gut or to his head, which relies on SportsGrid coverage of the games and the odds.