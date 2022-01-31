Brett Goldstein of 'Ted Lasso' Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros. TV

Brett Goldstein, a writer and co-executive producer of Ted Lasso, the award-winning series produced by Warner Bros. TV Group for Apple TV Plus, has signed an overall development deal with Warner Bros.

Goldstein was cast to play Roy Kent, a gruff but lovable member of AFC Richmond on Ted Lasso.

He will develop, create and produce new programs for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and other streamers, cable and broadcast networks. The deal does not cover Goldstein’s acting activity.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Warner Bros. said the deal was exclusive and covers multiple years and came after a competitive process.

“Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true,” Goldstein said in a statement. “I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honoured to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”

In addition to Ted Lasso, Goldstein is writing and executive producing Shrinking, another Warner Bros. comedy that received a straight-to-series order from Apple TV Plus. He’s working with Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel, who will star on the show. ■