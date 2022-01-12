HBO/HBO Max Lead SAG Awards TV Nominations
‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ top TV show nominations
HBO/HBO Max combined garnered the most Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, led by drama series Succession, SAG announced during a Wednesday morning ceremony.
HBO/HBO Max drew 14 nominations, topping Netflix’s 10 nods. Streaming services Hulu, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus also generated multiple SAG Awards nominations during the virtual ceremony, hosted by actresses Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens.
Succession drew five nominations – including an outstanding drama ensemble nod – tying it for the top spot with Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso. Netflix’s Squid Game and Apple TV Plus’s The Morning Show – along with HBO’s Mare of Easttown – drew four nominations each.
Succession will battle with Squid Game, The Morning Show, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and Paramount Network's Yellowstone for best drama ensemble honors, while Ted Lasso, Hulu's The Great and Only Murders In The Building, HBO Max's Hacks, and Netflix's The Kominsky Method will compete in the best comedy ensemble category.
TBS and TNT will simulcast live the 28th Annual SAG Awards on Feb. 27 from Santa Monica, Calif.
The SAG Awards nominations in the television category are as follows:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MURRAY BARTLETT –THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO)
OSCAR ISAAC – SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE (HBO)
MICHAEL KEATON –DOPESICK (Hulu)
EWAN McGREGOR – HALSTON (Netflix)
EVAN PETERS – MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE – THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO)
CYNTHIA ERIVO –GENIUS: ARETHA (National Geographic)
MARGARET QUALLEY – MAID (Netflix)
JEAN SMART – MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO)
KATE WINSLET – MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
BRIAN COX – SUCCESSION (HBO)
BILLY CRUDUP – THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV Plus)
KIERAN CULKIN – SUCCESSION (HBO)
LEE JUNG-JAE – SQUID GAME (Netflix)
JEREMY STRONG – SUCCESSION (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER ANISTON – THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV Plus)
JUNG HO-YEON – SQUID GAME (Netflix)
ELISABETH MOSS – THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Hulu)
SARAH SNOOK – SUCCESSION (HBO)
REESE WITHERSPOON – THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
MICHAEL DOUGLAS – THE KOMINSKY METHOD (Netflix)
BRETT GOLDSTEIN – TED LASSO (Apple TV Plus)
STEVE MARTIN – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)
MARTIN SHORT – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)
JASON SUDEIKIS – TED LASSO (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
ELLE FANNING – THE GREAT (Hulu)
SANDRA OH – THE CHAIR (Netflix)
JEAN SMART – HACKS (HBO Max)
JUNO TEMPLE – TED LASSO (Apple TV Plus)
HANNAH WADDINGHAM – TED LASSO (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE HANDMAID’S TALE -- HBO
THE MORNING SHOW -- Apple TV Plus
SQUID GAME -- Netflix
SUCCESSION -- HBO
YELLOWSTONE -- Paramount Network
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE GREAT -- Hulu
HACKS -- HBO
THE KOMINSKY METHOD -- Netflix
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING -- Hulu
TED LASSO -- Apple TV Plus
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
COBRA KAI -- Netflix
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER -- Disney Plus
LOKI -- Disney Plus
MARE OF EASTTOWN -- HBO
SQUID GAME -- Netflix ■
