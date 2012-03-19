Brazil's 'Sketch It Out' Coming to America

Second City has acquired North American distribution rights to Brazilian comedy format, Sketch It Out, said Ricardo Scalamandre, head of international business for Globo TV Network, the series' original producer.

Sketch It Out is a half-hour comedy format, in which comedians interpret real-life stories through improvised sketches. The show has been airing in Brazil for the past eight years.

Tony Fantozzi and Dick Robertson, in association with attorney Robert Myman, brokered the deal to the bring the show to North American territories. APA represented Second City.

"Sketch It Out is Brazil's number one television show in its timeslot, averaging an unheard of 30 million viewers per minute," said Fantozzi and Robertson in a statement. "We're thrilled to be bringing this tried and true Brazilian powerhouse to American audiences with Second City as our creative partners. We could not be in a better place with this format."