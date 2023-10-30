BravoCon Attracts 20 Sponsors for Las Vegas Extravaganza

(From l.): Wendy Osefo, Drew Sidora, Leah McSweeney and Julia Lemigova on the “Housewife2Housewife” panel at BravoCon 2022 in New York.

Twenty sponsors have signed up for this year’s BravoCon, which will be held in Las Vegas starting November 3.

Eight of the sponsors are returning from last year, NBCUniversal said, with Lay’s and State Farm becoming presenting sponsors of this year's event. Both will have special experiences lined up for Bravoholics attending the reality TV extravaganza.

Other brand sponsors include Amazon Freevee, Carnival, Clorox, DoorDash, Hilton, Juvederm, Nexxus, Shark Beauty, Studs, Ulta Beauty, Wayfair, Wendy’s and Yoplait.

Like last year’s event, attendees will be able to shop at the Bravo Bazaar, where nearly 60 companies will have products available, including some from people who appear on Bravo shows.

The third installment of BravoCon, held at Ceasars Forum in Vegas, will feature 165 “Bravolebrities” and more than 60 live events.

“From one singular cable network to a multiplatform empire, Bravo continues to drive the cultural zeitgeist, delivering fresh content that fuels fan love for the brand and welcomes new consumers into the community,“ Josh Feldman, global chief marketing officer, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, said. “Bravo’s fandom is one that is unlike any other, with fans so passionate they will travel thousands of miles for a chance to take a selfie with their favorite housewife or listen in to producers share the best-kept secrets behind their most-beloved franchise, That is why BravoCon is so powerful.”

“We are delivering a one-of-a-kind weekend for our audiences and advertisers to embed themselves directly into the Bravoverse,“ Feldman said. ”With our phenomenal brand partners, who have been collaborative, innovative and completely Bravofied — we are able to provide more opportunities for fans to connect, interact and engage with all that Bravo has to offer. Through partnership, we have elevated this year’s event to an all-consuming Bravoholic experience that would not be possible otherwise.”