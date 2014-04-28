Bravo Puts Five Unscripted Series In Development

Following a scripted push, Bravo Media trumpeted five new unscripted projects in development on Monday.

The series are: Fempire, looking at the lives of female CEOs, The Fit Club, pumping up prominent New York City trainers, Why Not, Minot?, examining the riches of Minot, North Dakota, Last Chance, helping couples save their relationships, and Crowd Control, allowing participants to pick their own adventure.

Release dates for the shows were not given.

“Bravo is constantly developing projects to find the next big hit that resonates with our pop culture enthusiasts,” said Lara Spotts, senior VP of development for Bravo Media. “From the resurgence of the fitness class craze to the raging debate around the word #bossy to an explosion of wealth in a totally unexpected location, our new development slate taps into the latest trends in today’s zeitgeist.”

Fempire is casted by Water Cooler Casting. The Fit Club is produced by All3Media America and Lime Pictures with Stephen Lambert, Eli Holzman, Kate Little, Claire Poyser, Derek Mclean, Omid Kahangi and Jacob Cohen-Holmes on tap to executive produce. Why Not, Minot? hails from Leftfield Entertainment and has executive producers Brent Montgomery, David George and Will Nothacker. Last Chance is produced by Wilshire Studios and Iron Ocean with executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Crowd Control comes from LOUD TV with Nick Rigg and Brent Montgomery signed on as executive producers.

Less than a week ago, the cabler announced it was in development with Jennifer Garner and her Vandalia Films on scripted series All the Pretty Faces. The network also has two sitcoms in the pipeline, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Odd Mom Out.