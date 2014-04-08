Upfronts 2014: Bravo Readies Scripted Push

Upfront Central

New York—Bravo is preparing its scripted debut with a pair of half-hour comedies, which the network touted Tuesday morning at its upfront press breakfast.

Along with the previously-announced Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Bravo has also ordered Odd Mom Out, loosely based on fashionista Jill Kargman's life. Kargman will star in the show playing a fictionalized version of herself.

Bravo's unscripted slate includes 13 new series, highlighted by its latest Top Chef spinoff Top Chef Duels (previously Top Chef Extreme). The network also has Best New Restaurant, 100 Dates (working title), Friends to Lovers?, Manzo'd with Children—starting Real Housewives of New Jersey's Caroline Manzo—Jersey Belle and Euros of Hollywood.

Those join previously announced series Ladies of London, Game of Crowns, Million Dollar Listing Miami, Untying the Knot, and Extreme Guide to Parenting. Bravo also has Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Kandi's Wedding.

The network also has three unscripted projects in development (all working titles): Going Going Gone, Tour Group and Gen XYZ.

Bravo's new slate joins 16 returning series including Watch What Happens Live, Below Deck, Real Housewives of New Jersey and Shahs of Sunset.

Bravo will present as part of NBCUniversal's cable upfront presentation next month