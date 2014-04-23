Bravo Developing Drama With Jennifer Garner

Bravo is developing a new scripted series, All the Pretty Faces, from Jennifer Garner’s Vandalia Films in association with Warner Horizon Television, the network announced Wednesday.

The series follows two feuding families of immortals in a California beach town.

Garner will executive produce with writer J. Mills Goodloe. Juliana Janes will serve as producer.

“All The Pretty Faces tracks with Bravo’s tradition of presenting strong, relatable characters and tackling provocative subjects in an entertaining way,” said Andrew Wang, VP of scripted development and production for Bravo Media.

Bravo recently announced its push into scripted original series with comedies Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Odd Mom Out.