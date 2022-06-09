Brat-A-Tat, Big Booty Judy Back for More Love June 9

Season two of Brat Loves Judy premieres on WE tv June 9. Brat-A-Tat and Big Booty Judy, also known as Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart, plan their dream wedding, but the rush towards the big day elicits a few unresolved relationship issues. “The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers, as they navigate married life,” said WE tv.

Rapper Brat and hair products entrepreneur Judy married in February.

This season, Judy returns to her New Orleans hometown, where Brat and Judy started their “love journey,” in WE’s words. Brat plans Judy’s surprise 40th birthday party. An unexpected announcement hits social media and shakes up the family, and Brat’s sibling LisaRaye doesn’t hold back in sharing her input.

Episodes stream the Monday after premiere on ALLBLK.

WE tv and ALLBLK are part of AMC Networks. ■