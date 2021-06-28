We tv Drums Up ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Series

WE tv will follow the lives of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Da Brat and girlfriend Jesseca Dupart as part of a new docuseries Brat Loves Judy, the network announced Monday.

The eight-episode docuseries will debut Aug. 5 and will bring audiences into the world the veteran hip-hop artist and former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Da Brat and Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Dupart, according to WE tv.

“WE tv has long solidified itself as a home for authentic stories and relatable relationships, and we’re thrilled to add Brat and Judy’s larger-than-life love story to our Thursday night originals,” said Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development and Original Programming for WE tv in a statement. “These two powerful and successful women are sharing their brand-new relationship with audiences for the first time ever, bravely inviting viewers to experience all their emotional ‘firsts’ alongside them.”

Read Also: Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates