We tv Drums Up ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Series
Series follows relationship between rapper Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart
WE tv will follow the lives of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Da Brat and girlfriend Jesseca Dupart as part of a new docuseries Brat Loves Judy, the network announced Monday.
The eight-episode docuseries will debut Aug. 5 and will bring audiences into the world the veteran hip-hop artist and former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Da Brat and Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Dupart, according to WE tv.
“WE tv has long solidified itself as a home for authentic stories and relatable relationships, and we’re thrilled to add Brat and Judy’s larger-than-life love story to our Thursday night originals,” said Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development and Original Programming for WE tv in a statement. “These two powerful and successful women are sharing their brand-new relationship with audiences for the first time ever, bravely inviting viewers to experience all their emotional ‘firsts’ alongside them.”
