Brandt Haynes Joins Starz as Senior VP, Distribution

Starz said it expanded its domestic networks distribution team by hiring Brandt Haynes as senior VP, distribution.

The company also promoted two marketing executives, with Melissa Stankowski becoming senior VP, brand and creative and Whitney Abeel named senior VP, originals and digital marketing.

Haynes reports to Sofia Chang, who joined the company last year as executive VP, chief distribution officer.

Chang also appointed Todd Hoy senior VP of distribution, overseeing business development, distribution deal strategy and traditional partner relations.

Todd Hoy (Image credit: Starz)

“The strategic changes to our distribution team including Brandt and Todd in these key leadership roles will help us continue to solidify our position as the industry’s partner of choice,” said Alison Hoffman, president, domestic networks at Starz. “And we’re thrilled to elevate Whitney and Melissa who have consistently raised the bar in marketing our programming and the Starz brand with their bold vision and impeccable taste.”

Haynes most recently was chief operating officer and head of transformation at Girl Scouts of the USA. Before that, he held posts at HBO and HBO Max.

Before his new promotion, Hoy was senior VP and head of business and legal affairs, international networks for Starz.

Stankowski joined Starz in 2021 as executive director of brand and was promoted to VP of creative services later that year. Before joining Starz, she was editor-in-chief at Stirr.

Abeel has been with Starz for more than a decade, starting as a specialist in originals marketing. Before Starz, she was with ABC.