Starz Names Sofia Chang as EVP, Chief Distribution Officer

Starz has named cable veteran Sofia Chang as its executive VP president, chief distribution officer.

The former WarnerMedia executive will oversee all of Starz’s sales activities with multichannel video and digital distributors. Chang, who was most recently the national CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, will report to Starz president of domestic networks Alison Hoffman.

“Sofia is a well-respected entertainment executive who brings a wealth of experience to Starz along with a successful track record of driving growth in both the linear and digital space,” Hoffman said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome her to the Starz team and know her leadership will help us broaden our partner ecosystem, deepen our existing relationships and solidify our position as the industry’s bundling partner of choice.”

Chang spent more than 20 years at WarnerMedia and its predecessor, Time Warner, most recently as president of distribution, where she led distribution revenue for all HBO-branded digital and linear channels and navigated its subscriber and revenue growth. While at HBO, Chang also oversaw content distribution in other formats.

“I’m thrilled to join Starz and I’m looking forward to building on the team’s great success,” Chang said. “I am also incredibly proud to be joining an organization that is dedicated to putting women and underrepresented audiences at the forefront of its business strategy.”