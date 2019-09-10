Chang, Warren Named Heads of WarnerMedia Distribution

Sofia Chang and Rich Warren were named presidents of WarnerMedia Distribution, the AT&T unit said Tuesday.

The executives will oversee distribution for the Turner cable channels, HBO, Cinemax and the to-be-launched streaming service HBO Max. Chang had been executive VP of global digital distribution for HBO. Warren was president, Turner Content Distribution.

The move consolidates the company’s TV network distribution operations. And naming Time Warner veterans to these posts might signal a desire to achieve some stability after the departure of many company veterans following the acquisition of AT&T.

They will report to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer for WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia International.

“We will have two hugely experienced leaders who know our business inside out," said Zeiler. "Over the last few months I have worked closely with both; Sofia’s experience and success in driving HBO’s digital subscriptions has been of great value as I have looked to understand the US HBO business in greater depth and detail, and Rich has brought his strategic skills to the table as we have sought this way forward. Working together both will provide the strategy and direction needed to enable future growth.”