Bradley Whitford Cast in Showtime’s Revamped ‘Happyish’ Pilot

Showtime continues to fill out the cast of its reworked pilot for dark comedy Happyish.

West Wing alum Bradley Whitford has been cast as Jonathan Cooke, the boss of Steve Coogan’s Thom Payne. Rhys Ifans was slated to play that role in the original version of the series. Recently, Whitford costarred with Malin Akerman on the short-lived ABC comedy Trophy Wife.

Happyish, which is being reworked following the death of Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was originally attached to lead the project, is filming a new pilot in December. Coogan was tapped to replace Hoffman as the show’s lead.

Earlier this week, Showtime also announced that Kathryn Hahn was cast as Coogan’s wife; she was slated for the same role on the original version.