Brad Pitt, Regina King, Harrison Ford Among Oscars Presenters

ABC has revealed the presenters at the 93rd Oscars, which airs live on ABC Sunday, April 25. Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya will present Academy Awards.

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh are producing the event. “In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said the trio. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

Additional talent will be announced later.

Best Picture is between Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Father and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The 93rd Oscars will be held at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. The event starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the Oscars. Glenn Weiss directs.