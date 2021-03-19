Glenn Weiss Returns as Oscars Director

Glenn Weiss will return as director of this year’s 93rd Oscars broadcast.

Wiess has directed five previous Oscar Shows, in addition to other live televised events.

“Our plan is that this year’s telecast will look like a movie not a television show, and Glenn has embraced this approach and come up with ideas of his own on how to achieve this. We’re thrilled to have him as part of the brain trust,” said Jese Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh, the producers of the show for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which which will be broadcast on ABC in the U.S. and around the world on April 25.

The event will be held in Union Stations in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Nominations were announced on March 15.