Bounce TV to Launch Two New Sitcoms

Bounce TV, a broadcast TV network aimed at African-American audiences, will premiere two sitcoms in 2015: Mann & Wife and Sisters.

Both shows come from Roger Bobb, who also has produced Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Meet the Browns as well as The Rickey Smiley Show. Mann & Wife will premiere winter 2015, while Sisters comes to the network next summer.

Mann & Wife stars real-life husband-and-wife team David Mann and Tamela Mann for a show Bobb calls “a black Brady Bunch.” Sisters centers around a once-famous R&B group called the “Ladies of Essence,” who are now forty, fabulous and all living together under the same roof.

These two new shows join Bounce TV’s existing line-up, which includes Family Time and Off the Chain.