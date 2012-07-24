Bounce TV Inks Movie Licensing Deals With Four Studios

Bounce TV has reached individual multiyear licensing

agreements for a slew of African-American films from four studios: Walt Disney,

Miramax, Sony Pictures Television and MGM

Domestic Television Distribution.

Some of the movies that Bounce TV has acquired are What's Love Got to Do With It, Mr. 3000, Cool

Runnings, Scary Movie 2, School Daze and Cooley High.

"As

research consistently points to movies driving demand for our consumers,

African-American theatricals will remain the backbone of Bounce TV's schedule.

We continue to add to our wide-ranging library with attractive titles featuring

the most popular stars of our day from the top studios in Hollywood," commented Bounce TV COO Jonathan Katz.

Launched

last fall, Bounce TV is available in 75% of African-American households and 65

million homes nationally.