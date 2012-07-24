Bounce TV Inks Movie Licensing Deals With Four Studios
Bounce TV has reached individual multiyear licensing
agreements for a slew of African-American films from four studios: Walt Disney,
Miramax, Sony Pictures Television and MGM
Domestic Television Distribution.
Some of the movies that Bounce TV has acquired are What's Love Got to Do With It, Mr. 3000, Cool
Runnings, Scary Movie 2, School Daze and Cooley High.
"As
research consistently points to movies driving demand for our consumers,
African-American theatricals will remain the backbone of Bounce TV's schedule.
We continue to add to our wide-ranging library with attractive titles featuring
the most popular stars of our day from the top studios in Hollywood," commented Bounce TV COO Jonathan Katz.
Launched
last fall, Bounce TV is available in 75% of African-American households and 65
million homes nationally.
