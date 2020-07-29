Bounce to Cover Service For Rep. John Lewis

Bounce will broadcast the memorial service for Rep. John Lewis live on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The funeral for the civil rights legend dubbed “the Conscience of Congress” will also be live-streamed at BounceTV.com

Leading into the funeral service, Bounce is working with WSB-TV, Atlanta, to present Celebrating Atlanta’s Freedom Fighters: Fathers of the Movement. The specials, airing at 10 a.m. ET, looks at the lives and accomplishments of Lewis, Joseph Lowery and C.T. Vivian.

The service will be held in Atlanta at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once presided. Martin Luther King III was involved in founding Bounce.

Rep. Lewis, who represented Atlanta in the House of Representatives, died July 17. He was 80 years old.