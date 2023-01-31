Boston Stations Start Transmitting Using NextGen TV Technology

Six television stations in Boston have collaborated to launch NextGen TV.

NexGen TV using the ATSC. 3.0 digital broadcast format to deliver a better picture, improved sound, mobile reception and internet-based content. It also enables broadcasters to deliver digital services via their over-the-air signals.

The Boston stations involved in the transition are WUNI-TV, WCVB-TV, WFXT-TV, WGBH-TV, WBZ-TV and WBTS-TV.

Viewers will still be able to watch programming from those stations using the current ATSC 1.0 technology until there is a critical mass of set capable of receiving NextGen signals in the market.

“Boston will now get the most out of live news, events and sports programming, as NextGe TV merges over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, enhancing its information and entertainment value,” stated Theodore Stoner, VP of distribution technology strategy at TelevisaUnivision. “NextGen TV dramatically improves delivery of our services, ensures that we remain competitive, and meet the challenges of today’s evolving digital world. This investment and collaboration enable us to provide a better and more engaging news and entertainment experience for our viewers.”

The six Boston stations will be promoting NextGen TV through February and the Super Bowl. The will use social media to urge consumers to look for the Consumer Technology Association-accredited NexstGen TV logo.

“This launch took an extraordinary amount of collaboration among the six stations involved and demonstrates the broadcast industry’s commitment to NextGen TV,” commented Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “NextGen TV exponentially expands the type of content broadcasters can provide and the ways that viewers can engage with their television screens. Boston’s launch underscores the excitement we all share as we continue innovating this technology and launching new markets.”

LTN is enabling the video transport between the contributing Boston stations.

Associated with NextGen TV is the Run3TV web platform that brings interactive experiences and streaming content to over-the-air viewers. ■