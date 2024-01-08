‘Bookie’ Gets Second Season on Max

The Chuck Lorre comedy Bookie has been renewed for a second season on Max. The show debuted November 30 and the season finale premiered December 21.

Sebastian Maniscalco plays a veteran bookie in Los Angeles as the legalization of sports gambling threatens to upend his business for good. “Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top,” according to Max.

Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia and Vanessa Ferlito are also in the cast.

"The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we’re looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming, head of HBO & Max comedy series.

Bookie is created, written and executive produced by Chuck Lorre & Nick Bakay. "We couldn’t be more excited that Max listened to their gut, paid the juice, and let it ride on season two of Bookie,” the pair said.

Warner Bros. Television produces the show. Maniscalco, Judi Marmel and Andy Tennant executive produce as well.

"There's no doubt that Chuck and Nick’s Bookie won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey,” said Channing Dungey, chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group. “I'm looking forward to watching more of their antics in season two. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max."

Lorre’s credits include Bob Hearts Abishola, The Big Bang Theory and Mom.