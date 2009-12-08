‘Bonnie Hunt’ Done After This Season

Warner Bros.’ The Bonnie Hunt Show will go off the air after the end of this season, sources confirmed Monday night. Hunt gave her staff the official word Monday morning.

That the show won’t make it until season three is hardly a surprise. Bonnie Hunt has hovered at a 0.8 live plus same day rating since the show’s launch last September, which isn’t high enough to make a first-run strip work.

The NBC-owned stations bought the show in a two-year deal, which comes to an end after this season.

A possible replacement for the show is the company’s MomLogic, which Warner Bros. is shopping to stations for one year on an all-barter basis.