Bonnie Hammer, Jen Psaki Share Books and Workplace Lessons at 92nd Street Y

Bonnie Hammer, vice chair of NBCUniversal, and Jen Psaki, MSNBC host, read from their new books at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan Wednesday, May 8. Hammer’s book is 15 Lies Women Are Told At Work … and the Truth We Need to Succeed, and Psaki’s book is the memoir Say More: Lessons From Work, The White House, and the World.

They are separate events. Hammer sits with Julianna Margulies for a conversation in Buttenwieser Hall at 7:30 p.m. Psaki speaks with Lawrence O’Donnell in Kaufmann Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Hammer’s book shares stories and lessons from her long career in television. “Having risen from an entry-level production assistant whose chief charge was a dog, to a transformative, top executive at NBCUniversal, Bonnie challenges conventional workplace wisdom and shares the uncommon sense women need to succeed,” goes the description from publisher Simon & Schuster.

Before she became vice chair of NBCUniversal, Hammer was chairman of the Universal Studio Group. Before that, she was chairman, direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises at NBCU, overseeing the creation of Peacock.

Earlier in her career, Hammer oversaw the cable channels at NBCU.

Margulies was in the cast of The Good Wife and is on The Morning Show. She was previously on The Sopranos.

Psaki hosts Inside with Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sundays at noon and Mondays at 8 p.m. Before coming to MSNBC in 2022, she was White House press secretary for President Joe Biden, and before that was deputy press secretary for former President Barack Obama.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

O’Donnell hosts The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell weeknights on MSNBC.

Both events can be viewed online as well as in person.