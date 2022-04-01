Jen Psaki Reportedly Lines Up Gig on MSNBC and Peacock

Jen Psaki, the Biden Administration's fast-thinking, highly effective White House Press Secretary, reportedly plans to leave her job in May and join MSNBC.

According to Axios, she'd have an on-air hosting role on the MSNBC cable channel, as well as a show on streaming service Peacock.

The White House released this statement Friday: “We don’t have anything to confirm about Jen’s length of planned service or any consideration about future plans. Jen is here and working hard every day on behalf of the President to get you the answers to the questions that you have, and that’s where her focus is.”

Psaki, who has ran hard in the White House press room since President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021, has reportedly had numerous talks with other networks as she plans what has become a somewhat tried-and-true post-political-career journey.

Just a few examples: Symone Sanders, who was chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, joined MSNBC in January, while Nicolle Wallace, who hosts MSNBC's Deadline: White House, was communications director for the George W. Bush White House.

Meanwhile, former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is currently at Fox News. ■