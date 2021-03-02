Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Joins Fox News

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined Fox News as an on-air commentator.

Harris Faulkner made the announcement during an interview with McEnany on The Faulkner Focus Tuesday.

"It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family," said Faulkner. "We will be seeing much more of her in the future."

McEnany's interview was her first since leaving the White House.

McEnany served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump from April 7, 2020 to Jan. 20, 2021. She also was previously a contributor to CNN.